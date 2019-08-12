MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- “Mas Tacos, Mas Wings y Mas Cerveza”: A sports bar catered to Hispanics is coming to Mesa.
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina will open soon at the US 60 and Alma School Road.
According to the cantina’s website, “Ojos Locos Sports Cantina was built to cater to the Latinos, bringing them a comfortable laid back cueva experience.”
The sports bar also touts “flirty and pretty girls” who work as servers.
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina already has locations in Texas and New Mexico.
An opening date for the Mesa location has not been announced.
(4) comments
The donkey show is in the back room.
So a Hispanic house of ill repute posing as a sports bar - for Hispanics (not racist at all). SMH
"Flirty and pretty girls" Hmm... Sounds like a sports bar/ bordello combination. Veeery interesting. See you soon! [lol]
"Flirty and pretty girls" that ought to frost the mormski's!
