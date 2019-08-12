Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina fajitas

 Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- “Mas Tacos, Mas Wings y Mas Cerveza”: A sports bar catered to Hispanics is coming to Mesa.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina will open soon at the US 60 and Alma School Road.

According to the cantina’s website, “Ojos Locos Sports Cantina was built to cater to the Latinos, bringing them a comfortable laid back cueva experience.”

The sports bar also touts “flirty and pretty girls” who work as servers. 

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina already has locations in Texas and New Mexico.

An opening date for the Mesa location has not been announced.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(4) comments

TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

The donkey show is in the back room.

Report Add Reply
AZ Native
AZ Native

So a Hispanic house of ill repute posing as a sports bar - for Hispanics (not racist at all). SMH

Report Add Reply
Jess Itsme
Jess Itsme

"Flirty and pretty girls" Hmm... Sounds like a sports bar/ bordello combination. Veeery interesting. See you soon! [lol]

Report Add Reply
Tony
Tony

"Flirty and pretty girls" that ought to frost the mormski's!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.