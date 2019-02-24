Proud mama Cleo delivered 19 pups

Proud mama Cleo delivered 19 pups

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a very, very special delivery for one Great Dane mama in Kingman!

She delivered a litter of 19 puppies!

Vets at the Kingman Animal Hospital had to do a C-section to safely deliver the pups.

And it took a village! In all, it took eleven staff members to help deliver the large litter.

Proud mama Cleo is said to be doing great as she enjoys a much-needed (and well-deserved) rest.

Her puppies are also said to be in excellent health.

Congratulations, Cleo!

Great Danes are a wonderful breed of dog, and are known as "gentle giants." Danes tower over most other dogs—and when standing on their hind legs, they are taller than most people.

Despite their sweet nature and patience with kids, Danes are also alert home guardians.

 

