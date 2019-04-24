PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona officials want to help families be prepared.
From wildfires to flooding, there are four simple steps that will prepare Arizonans for any emergency.
The first step to being prepared is to make a plan. That means learning how to leave the house or where to meet after leaving if there's an emergency.
The second is to make a kit, which should include supplies like first aid items, nonperishable food, water, essential documents and a radio.
Families should also know the hazards in their community and learn how to stay connected in an emergency.
Officials also call on others to be an example for preparedness and inspire others.
For more information on being prepared, click here.
