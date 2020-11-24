CIBOLA COUNTY, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale man is accused of opening fire on a New Mexico state police officer from inside a truck in an unprovoked attack. The whole shooting was caught on camera.
On September 12, 2020, New Mexico State Police officer Sharron Duran was on patrol on Interstate 40 near Laguna (west of Albuquerque) when she saw a white GMC pickup tailgating the vehicle in front of it.
Officer Duran stopped the truck, which was driven by 28-year-old Robert Benjamin Nelson of Scottsdale, according to the New Mexico Department of Public Safety.
As Officer Duran approached the truck, she walked toward the passenger side. Without warning, Nelson fired three rounds at her through the tinted, rolled-up passenger side window, DPS officials say.
After being struck in the hands by gunfire, Officer Duran recovered and returned fire at the suspect. "I fell back because he hit me," she explained. "I aimed at the headrest and started to fire my weapon."
DPS officials say Nelson then took off in his truck and continued eastbound on I-40. Despite her injuries, Officer Duran returned to her vehicle and gave chase, bloodied hands on the wheel. A brief pursuit followed.
"I'm in pursuit," you can hear her saying on the radio, "I've been hit, I've been hit."
A short time later, Nelson pulled over on the side of the highway and got out of his truck, but this time the officer kept her distance. "I want you to walk towards me with your hands up," she yelled at Nelson. "You move, I will [expletive] shoot." A federal search warrant said Nelson pulled over and gave himself up because he had called his parents while fleeing to tell them what had happened. His dad had told him to pull over.
Laguna officers arrived to help, and Nelson was taken into custody without further incident. At the time, he refused to offer any explanation for what happened. "I'll wait for my lawyer," he said.
As officers searched Nelson's truck, they found the gun, along with his cat in a crate right under the line of fire. Meanwhile, Nelson's father, who had circled back to the scene, said he couldn't believe what his son had just done. "I'm just thankful the officer is OK," he said. "Stupid, stupid kid."
Officer Duran was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released. In addition to the gunshot wounds to the hands, the federal search warrant also suggests she was shot in the chest, but her bulletproof vest stopped the bullet.
Later on, in a formal interview, she revealed her motivation for fighting her way through the pain. "I'm not going to let this person take me away from the family and the people that I love," she said.
Nelson was booked into the Cibola County Detention Center. He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery on a police officer, shooting from a vehicle, and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer.
Officer Duran is also commissioned as a Federal Task Force Officer, so the FBI is also involved in the investigation. The FBI has charged Nelson with the attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is also investigating the crime.
Officer Duran is assigned to the New Mexico State Police K-9 unit and has worked for the department for seven years.