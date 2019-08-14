PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A plane has made a belly landing in Pinal County Wednesday morning, according officials.
Officials say a single-engine EA300 crash landed near Germann and Ironwood roads, about 3 miles east of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
[WATCH: Plane belly lands in field near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport]
Officials say two people were on board the plane but they are uninjured.
According to FAA officials, the pilot reported engine issues prior to the emergency landing.
The FAA is actively investigating.
No other details have been released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for this breaking news story.
(1) comment
I wonder if planes like belly rubs as much as I do?[scared]
