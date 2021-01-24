FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Corrections is offering a reward for information on two inmates who escaped from ASPC-Florence prison on Saturday night. Officials are offering $25,000 per inmate for information that leads to their arrest. Governor Ducey announced on Twitter that the US Marshals will be providing an additional $10,000 per inmate, bringing the total to $70,000.
Last night, 2 inmates escaped from the state prison in Florence, AZ. Law enforcement will work non-stop to locate and apprehend them.@USMarshalsHQ & I authorized a $35K reward, per escapee, for information leading to their capture. Call Silent Witness (480-WITNESS) and/or 911. pic.twitter.com/9Bw0m6KSZa— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 24, 2021
AZDPS & @dougducey are providing up to $25K as a reward for tips leading to the capture of each escapee. Additionally, up to $10K is being provided thanks to David Gonzales at @USMarshalsHQ. Anyone with credible tips should call 9-1-1 & then contact Silent Witness (480-WITNESS). https://t.co/6aNXdsmKTL— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 24, 2021
The inmates, David T. Harmon and John B. Charpiot both missed their official count around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. ADCRR said the last time they saw were accounted for was around 4 p.m. earlier in the day.
Charpiot is serving 35 years for molestation of a child and sexual abuse after he was convicted in 2011.
Harmon is serving 100 years for kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges after he was convicted in 2012.
"This is currently ADCRR’s top priority, and all available resources are being employed to the search effort. The department has dispatched its chase teams, tracking dog teams and fugitive apprehension unit to find the fugitive inmates," ADCRR said in a press release.
Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting ADCRR with the search. They are also asking if anyone has any information about Charpiot and Harmon, to call 911.