PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Officials are asking for the public's help after a hiker went missing at the Grand Canyon.
According to the National Park Service, 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab, Healdsburg, California was last seen Friday on a river trip near river mile 167 on the Colorado River.
Officials added that Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon.
Schwab was last seen wearing a tan, full-brim hat, white long sleeve shirt, gray cargo shorts and older-style Teva shoes.
Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen Schwab to please contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.
(1) comment
Some are found that is 90% within 3 months the rest are never seen or heard from again.[scared][scared]
