PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Officials with Lake Pleasant Regional Park announced the park is temporarily closed due to a "police incident."
Park officials posted on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon saying that roads coming to and from the park are closed until the incident is resolved.
Peoria police tweeted that they are currently dealing with a "possible suicidal subject" near the entrance of Lake Pleasant Regional Park.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
