GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Park officials released the name of the 69-year-old woman who died after falling at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.
She was identified as Cynthia Ackley from Peoria. She was alone at the time of the incident.
Grand Canyon National Park rangers said they responded to a call that Ackley needed help at a rocky point west of Pipe Creek Vista.
But before rescue crews got there, she fell 200 feet and died.
The rescue team recovered her body that afternoon.
This is the second accidental death at the park in April.
On April 3, a 67-year-old man fell about 400 feet to his death at the Grand Canyon.
On March 28, a man fell 1,000 feet while taking pictures and died.
