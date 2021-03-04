GRAND CANYON MISSING PERSON John Pennington

John Pennington, 40, of Walton, Kentucky was last seen near Yaki Point at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. He may be driving a motorcycle similar to the one pictured.

 (Source: Grand Canyon National Park Service)

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials found a body in the Grand Canyon Wednesday believed to be a missing Kentucky man.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the body and a motorcycle were found below the South Kaibab Trailhead following a multi-day search and rescue operation. NPS said last Sunday that 40-year-old John Pennington of Kentucky had entered the Grand Canyon on Feb. 23 and had abandoned his personal vehicle near Yaki Point at the South Rim. He was last seen riding a yellow motorcycle in the area.

Park rangers discovered the body and motorcycle 465 feet below the rim. The body was taken by helicopter to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. Officials say based on the evidence found, the body is believed to be Pennington.

NPS says an investigation is underway.

 

