PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A forward for the Grand Canyon University men's basketball team and two others died in a crash in northern California early Tuesday morning.
According to Christie Patterson with the San Joaquin Medical Examiner's Office, 23-year-old Oscar Frayer was among the three that died. Patterson says 28-year-old Andrea Moore from Stockton also died. The third name has not yet been released.
Two California Highway Patrol officers were hurt after an SUV crashed into the back of their parked patrol vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 near Lodi, which is about 35 miles south of Sacramento, around 2:30 a.m.
The SUV continued into a tree and caught fire. CHP says all three people, including Frayer and Moore, died. The impact sent the patrol vehicle into a dirt embankment, leaving the officers with serious injuries. Authorities say both officers have a long road to recovery but are expected to survive.
Authorities are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The crash comes just days after GCU's loss in the first round of its NCAA tournament debut against Iowa last Saturday. Teammates paid tribute on their Instagram stories Tuesday night following the discovery of Frayer's death.
Miss you, O. Fly high, High Flyer. pic.twitter.com/rNd47znpsS— GCU Men's Basketball (@GCU_MBB) March 26, 2021
A spokesperson for GCU released the following statement Thursday night following the confirmed reports by California officials:
It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we share the news that Grand Canyon University student and basketball player Oscar Frayer was one of three individuals who died in an auto accident in Lodi, California, on Tuesday. Also in the vehicle was Oscar’s sister, Andrea Moore, 28, from Stockton, California. The identity of the third individual has not yet been released by the San Joaquin Medical Examiner’s office. Oscar had completed his academic requirements to graduate in April and was a starter on the men’s basketball team for four years. On the court, Oscar was known as the “High Flyer” and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots. Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus.
Frayer, who was from Oakland, California, was in his senior year at the school.
The university will be holding a celebration of life service on Tuesday to honor those at GCU who died during 2020-21. The ceremony will honor six students and three staff members. The event will be held at 7 p.m. for students, friends and families of the deceased. The event will also be livestreamed for anyone unable to attend in person.
Our Lopes family is devastated and heartbroken by the passing of @GCU_MBB student-athlete Oscar Frayer. pic.twitter.com/FEJtNdYrt1— GCU Lopes (@GCU_Lopes) March 26, 2021
"As the GCU family grieves the loss of one of our students, we ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and know that God is always there for us. Also please keep the families and friends of Andrea Moore in your hearts and pray for the two California Highway Patrol officers who were injured in the accident," GCU said in a continued statement.