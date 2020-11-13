PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in critical condition after Phoenix police officers shot him following a foot chase early Friday morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to a post on the Phoenix Police Department's Facebook page, officers in the area saw a man and a woman in a physical argument. Police say the man took off running, pulling out a gun when the officers approached the pair. Sgt. Andy Williams said the man pointed the gun at himself.
Police say the armed man refused to stop and led officers on a foot chase through a parking lot and toward traffic on 19th Avenue. Officers then fired their weapons. It's not clear how many shots were fired or how many times the man was hit. The man, who has not been identified, reportedly was in critical but stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.
The intersection of Indian School Road and 19th Avenue will remain closed for the next few hours as police continue to investigate.
This is the 48th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area this year.