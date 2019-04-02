TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers are fully enforcing Tempe's new distracted driving laws after the city council approved the ordinance in February.
Tempe updated their 2015 distracted driving ordinance on February 28 with new measures that make using a cellphone while driving a primary offense.
This means officers can stop a driver if they are holding, typing or otherwise operating a mobile device while driving. Tempe offered a 30-day educational period, which ended on March 31.
This is a contrast to their previous law, which didn't allow officers to cite a driver for using a cellphone while driving unless there was another offense prior to them being pulled over.
There are exemptions to allow drivers to use their cellphones. They include using a hands-free device or if they are parked on the side of the road.
First responders and drivers reporting a medical emergency, safety hazard or crime will also be exempt.
Penalties for a first violation would be $100. It jumps to $250 for a second violation and further violations in a two-year span would be $500.
These changes come as a wave of cities in Arizona are adopting distracted driving bans after a Salt River police officer was struck and killed on the Loop 101 in early 2019.
Glendale and Surprise have had distracted driving bans go into effect in 2018 and 2019 with more cities to come.
Lawmakers are also pushing for a statewide ban on cellphone use while driving.
