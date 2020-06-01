PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Protests are continuing nationwide in U.S. cities like Philadelphia and Washington D.C., for the fight against injustice and police brutality. On Monday, everything was peaceful in the Phoenix-area after a weekend of protests, rioting, and looting.

A small number of protesters were outside of the Phoenix Police Headquarters downtown around 5 p.m., hours before the curfew at 8 p.m. There were about 30, no more than 40 people there initially, according to our Arizona's Family crews. That crowd quickly increased to hundreds.

Barricades were still on Washington Street near 6th Avenue surrounding the headquarters while protesters were there. Road closures were in place because of the protesting.

**UPDATE The Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue on- and off-ramps - on both directions of I-10 - are closed due to a law-enforcement situation.

Some cars passed by honking in support, as the protesters held signs and chanted for George Floyd, the man who tragically died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Before the crowd left the Phoenix Police HQ, they chanted "take a knee" to officers. Some of the officers actually did it, making a powerful moment we captured on video by Arizona's Family. It was so moving that Phoenix Police Department Chief Jeri Williams reacted to the video on social media.

"Images like these reflect our willingness to listen and work toward solutions." @PhxPDChief Jeri Williams reacts as officers take a knee to acknowledge peaceful demonstrators and their message.

Also, outside of the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail, our crews witnessed another crowd of people waiting for their loved ones to be released after they were arrested in last night's demonstrations. It appeared to be about 20 people there at the time.

Our crews also stopped by the Capitol building in downtown Phoenix to see whether there was any activity. It is still heavily locked down at this time with chain-link fencing. The area appeared pretty quiet.

Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Ducey prepped state troopers prior to them heading out to the streets to maintain the peace.