APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After searching for nearly a week, police say they found the man who groped a woman at a Fry's Marketplace parking lot in Apache Junction.

Investigators said on Thursday, 20-year-old Juan Barrelleza was taken into custody. They didn't say how they found him or where.

On Feb. 18, investigators said he followed a woman out to her car at the Fry's parking lot on Idaho Road and Old West Highway and groped her. He then ran to an SUV and drove off.

It's unclear what charges he faces.