VERDE VILLAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer is in a Phoenix hospital after being shot in Yavapai County on Wednesday night. According to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the officer was shot in the Verde Village area. It's unclear what agency the officer belongs to but deputies said he's not with YCSO. He was found around 7:45 p.m. and was flown to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. YCSO hasn't given us a condition of the officer.
The YCSO said law enforcement is looking for a man near State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road. Those who live in that area are being told to stay in their homes. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.
According to numbers from Arizona's Family, this is the fifth officer-involved shooting outside of the Valley in 2022 and the 13th overall in the state.