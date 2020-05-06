COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Cottonwood Police officer is recovering after being shot during a shootout with a suspect on Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called out to the area of East Birch and 15th streets around 7:45 because a man was "charging" at vehicles that were passing him by. Shortly after officers got there, the man exchanged gunfire with police, investigators said. One officer was hit and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later. He wasn't hurt. The injured officer is in stable condition at the hospital. An investigation is underway.
This is the ninth officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County in 2020 and the 30th overall in the state.