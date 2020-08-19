AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in serious condition after being shot by a Phoenix police officer at an Ahwatukee apartment complex on Wednesday.
It happened on 48th Street near Knox Road, which is just north of Ray Road. Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department said officers got a call around 5 p.m. when mental health professionals were helping a 21-year-old woman who was threatening to hurt her roommate and was suicidal. The roommate was the one who originally called for help.
When police arrived, the roommate was outside the apartment. Then officers heard a gunshot from inside the apartment. Officers talked to the woman inside and tried to get her to come out. Nearby apartments were evacuated. Officers kept trying to get her to come outside. Police say she then came to the door with a shotgun.
"She was given multiple commands to drop the shotgun but she eventually raised it at officers," said Sgt. Justus.
That's when one officer shot the woman in the arm.
"Right after the shooting, the officers started immediate lifesaving measures. They applied a tourniquet and continued lifesaving measures until the fire department got here," said Sgt. Justus.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but she should survive. No officers were hurt.
The officer who fired the gun has been with the department for about two years. An investigation is underway.
Braille Banbury, who lives in the complex, heard a loud noise but didn't think anything of it.
"When there's a moving truck and there are the ramps that pull out, and you're taking the dolly down and you're moving all the boxes, it sounded like one of those slammed on the ground," she said.
She then saw a number of police officers and vans pull up.
"It's a pretty safe area to live in so I'm pretty surprised that something like this happened tonight," said Banbury.
This is the 33rd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2020 and the 47th overall in the state.