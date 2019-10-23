PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- An officer shot a man in Page Tuesday afternoon after being attacked, police say.
Just before 2:30 p.m., Page police responded to a report of a fight at a Safeway near Elm Street and Lake Powell Boulevard. One of the suspects involved had a knife and was allegedly attempting to stab another person.
When officers arrived on scene, the suspect with the knife fled to the nearby John C. Page Memorial Park, located at the area of Navajo Drive and Lake Powell Boulevard.
At the park, the suspect attacked an officer with a handheld weapon, police said in a press release.
The officer then fired at the suspect.
Page police said the suspect was caught a short time later.
The suspect and the officer were transported to a nearby hospital.
According to Page police, the officer is expected to be OK. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.
The people injured in the original knife incident suffered minor injuries, police said.
This shooting is now is being investigated by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect's name has not been released.