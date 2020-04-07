EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after investigators said an officer was forced to open fire when the man threw a knife at police in El Mirage on Tuesday afternoon.
Two officers were called out just after 3 p.m. to a neighborhood near El Mirage and Cactus roads because of a suicidal man making threats. When they got there, they saw a man with two knives and asked him to drop them multiple times.
"This individual was aggressive, was moving about through the street and at one point one of our officers deployed their Taser," said Lt. Tim Mason with the El Mirage Police Department.
Mason said the stun gun was "effective" but the man didn't let go of the knives. He then stood up and threw a knife at the officers. The knife went passed the officers' heads and no one was hit. But he still had a second knife.
"Officers continued to give commands. They pled (sic) with him to drop that knife and he began to move forward in an aggressive manner at which time one of our officers would fire multiple rounds and strike that individual and he would die at the scene," said Mason.
No officers were hurt. The same officer who deployed the stun gun was the same officer who shot the man. No names have been released.
This is the 16th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County.