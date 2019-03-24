GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An officer is in the hospital after he was involved in a crash in Glendale.
It happened near 59th Avenue and Missouri Avenue around 5 p.m.
Police said the officer was responding to the crash and made a U-turn to block the intersection when he got t-boned by a driver in a Nissan Altima.
The officer has serious injuries but they aren't considered life-threatening, police said.
Investigators said the officer had his emergency lights on.
Police haven't said if there are any other injuries.
The area is closed while detectives investigate.
