PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As we move into the middle of January, the Phoenix area has already seen five officer-involved shootings, four of which involved teenagers.
The first happened on Jan. 5 in Fountain Hills where deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shot an 18-year-old suspect identified as Ismail Hamed.
MCSO said Hamed had thrown rocks at the deputy before lunging at him with a knife in his hand. Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said Hamed ignored the deputies commands, causing the deputy to shoot Hamed, leaving him injured.
The second officer-involved shooting of the year happened in Phoenix where a 19-year-old man was shot and killed by Phoenix police after they say he pulled a handgun on officers. Police said he was a suspect in several armed robberies with other teens.
The third officer-involved shooting happened just a few days later in Peoria where a 17-year-old held employees of an AutoZone at gunpoint. Police responded to the store, shooting the suspect in the shoulder to stop the threat. His injuries were not life-threatening and he will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital.
The fourth shooting involving officers happened the very next day in Tempe where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed by police. Officers had responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and found the boy burglarizing the vehicle. Police say the boy pointed a weapon at them which ended up being an Airsoft gun that was made to look very real.
seems to me it would be real simple not to get into a situation where one might get shot by a police officer...
