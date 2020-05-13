PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A suspect was taken to the hospital after a high speed chase through Prescott and Prescott Valley led to an officer-involved shooting.
It began on Wednesday, May 13, around 6:30 p.m. That's when a car failed to yield to a Prescott police officer on Highway 89 in Prescott. The sergeant said the suspect was traveling the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. When the Sergeant turned his police car around, the vehicle was too far gone for him to attempt to catch up.
As the vehicle, a Chevrolet truck, entered Prescott Valley, the driver once again failed to stop for police.
Police say the vehicle was driving erratically throughout Prescott Valley at speeds reaching 120 miles per hour. Officers began stopping traffic at intersections to prevent accidents from occurring as the driver continued to drive into oncoming traffic.
As the driver headed northbound, police say he made a U-turn and attempted to ram a Prescott Valley police officer’s vehicle. The officer, who feared for his life, fired upon the suspect," says a statement from the Prescott Police Department.
The suspect kept going, and a short time later, struck another vehicle and caused minor injuries to the driver. Police say the suspect continued driving into Prescott, where he eventually abandoned the vehicle and ran off into the Frontier Village Shopping Center. A Prescott Valley Police K-9 was deployed, and was able to subdue the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening. No officers were injured in the incident.