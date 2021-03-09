MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa police said a U.S. Marshals Task Force arrived at a home near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue around 2:30 p.m. to arrest a wanted suspect. When officers made announcements, the other people inside the house came out, leaving the man alone inside, police said.
Officers kept asking the wanted man to come out. When the man appeared at a window with what was believed to be a handgun, at least one officer opened fire, police said. Because the suspect still refused to leave, the Mesa Police Department's SWAT team and negotiators came out to the home.
After a couple of hours, the man surrendered and was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police didn't say if his injuries are from the shooting or something else.
No officers were hurt. An investigation is underway.
This incident is the 12th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2021 and the third one in four days.