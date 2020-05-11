KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police in Kingman says officers were involved in a shooting Sunday night.
Bullhead City Police identified the shooter as 26-year-old Michael Joseph Lapeer.
Lapeer has been arrested for aggravated assault, burglary, theft of means of transportation and criminal damage.
It happened in the area of Airway Avenue and Bank Street. Kingman PD said no injuries were reported.
It happened around 11 p.m. when a Humvee driving in the area hit another vehicle and failed to stop according to police. Kingman PD attempted to stop the Lapeer but he ignored the officer's commands to exit the vehicle.
The Humvee continued to drive but about a block away, it stalled. The driver stayed inside the vehicle and reportedly drove into two Kingman patrol cars.
Shots were fired from the Humvee and Lapeer was arrested. No was shot or injured.
Three Kingman Police Officers were placed on paid leave which is protocol.
Lapeer was not armed with a weapon according to police.
During part of the investigation, it was found that Lapeer stole the Humvee which belonged to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office from a secured fence in Kingman, trespassing on the property.
He was able to start the Humvee. He drove it into a locked chain link gate according to police. He was able to exit the property and drove about half a mile before the vehicle stalled.
This is the 10th officer-involved shooting outside the Phoenix metro area this year. There have been 21 officer-involved shootings in the Valley.
Kingman is located in Mohave County in northwestern Arizona (about a three-hour drive from Phoenix) along Route 66.
Bullhead City Police are continuing to investigate.