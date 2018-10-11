Officer-involved shooting along South Rim of Grand Canyon

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting at the Grand Canyon. The incident involved a park ranger and a suspect.
According to the Grand Canyon National Park Service, the incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, along the South Rim of the Canyon.
The circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released.
Both the park ranger involved as well as the suspect sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The suspect was taken into custody. His injuries are being assessed.
The National Park Service (NPS) does not believe there to be any ongoing safety concerns for the public.
The park remained open following the incident.
The NPS has a national policy that governs response to an officer-involved shooting within park boundaries to ensure investigations are conducted with thoroughness, professionalism and impartiality.
The NPS's Investigative Services Branch (ISB) is on scene at the Grand Canyon, and is leading the investigation.
The FBI has also been notified.
Upon completion of the investigation, it will be submitted to the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.
Additionally, the NPS Office of Professional Responsibility will provide an objective and thorough internal investigation into the officer's actions.
Involved officers are placed on administrative leave while these investigations occur.
The FBI still is investigating last week's fatal shooting involving a National Park Service ranger at the Canyon de Chelly National Monument in Chinle, Arizona. The victim reportedly was armed with a knife.
(1) comment
Law officers are not safe from threats ANYWHERE these days. Support your police officers!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.