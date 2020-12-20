SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An officer was injured and a suspect was shot after an altercation at Sedona Airport Sunday morning.
According to spokeswoman Lauren Browne, Sedona police responded to a stolen vehicle with three suspects that ended up in the parking lot of Sedona Airport. Browne said less lethal tactics were deployed, but a 37-year-old suspect was shot during the altercation and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No details were released on what exactly happened during this altercation and it is not clear whether the suspects were armed.
Browne said the officer involved is being treated at the hospital for "wounds sustained during the altercation." The other two suspects involved are in custody.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety will independently investigate the officer-involved shooting.