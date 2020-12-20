SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Sedona police officer fired his service weapon during a struggle with a man he was trying to arrest Sunday, according to Sedona police. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Sedona Airport.
Sedona Police Department Chief Charles Husted says officers were called by airport officials who said three people, two men and a woman, had taken an airport pickup truck and were driving it around on airport property.
By the time officers arrived, the three suspects had left the pickup truck and had walked back through the airport terminal and had gone out to the front parking lot.
Husted says when the officers found the three near the vehicle they had driven to the airport, they tried to question them. The three refused to identify themselves and were not cooperative with the officers, police said. That's when one of the men took off running back into the airport terminal. One of the officers chased him.
Inside the terminal, the officer shot his less-than-lethal shotgun at the suspect. Husted says it's a specialized shotgun that shoots beanbag rounds. It was not effective, and the suspect continued running, jumping over a small wall.
The officer caught him on the other side of the wall and the pair began to struggle. At some point they fought over control of the officer's handgun and the officer fired in self defense, says Husted. The suspect continued to fight with the officer. A second officer arrived and was able to use his stun gun on the suspect to stop the struggle.
The suspect, only identified as a 37-year-old man, was injured in the shooting and taken to Verde Valley Hospital for treatment. Husted says he has since been released and is being booked into the Yavapai County jail. The other two suspects were also arrested. They not been identified. Charges for the three have yet to be determined, says Husted.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety will independently investigate the officer-involved shooting.
This is the 79th officer involved shooting in Arizona this year.