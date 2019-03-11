PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in south Phoenix.
The shooting occurred just after 5:30 a.m. at the facility's parking lot near 14th Street and South Mountain Avenue.
Phoenix police said three off-duty officers, including one with the Florence Police Department were patrolling the area when they heard a woman screaming at the facility's parking lot.
When the off-duty officers arrived at the parking lot, they saw a 56-yer-old woman lying on the ground and a 58-year-old suspect pointing a gun at her, police said.
The off-duty officers then confronted the suspect. The suspect attempted to flee the scene when the off-duty Florence police officer fired multiple shots, striking the suspect.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he is expected to survive.
According to a spokesman with Hacienda HealthCare, the suspect was a former spouse of a caregiver. Hacienda HealthCare added that the suspect did not gain entry to any of their buildings.
The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.
Police said no officers were injured during the incident. The officer involved in the shooting works for Florence police. He was uniformed and carrying this Florence-issued service weapon at the time of the shooting.
The officer was hired by the Town of Florence in April 2011 and was hired to work security for Hacienda HealthCare. The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The name of the officer has not been released.
Hacienda HealthCare made national headlines in December after a woman living in a vegetative state became pregnant and gave birth at their facility.
Hacienda HealthCare's full statement on the officer-involved shooting:
Today, shortly before 5:30 a.m., the former spouse of a Hacienda HealthCare caregiver arrived at the South Mountain facility armed with a weapon. This person did not gain entry to any Hacienda buildings – which are fully secured and protected by armed off-duty police officers – nor did this person contact or encounter any Hacienda residents.
A police officer shot this armed individual, whose wounds, we have been told, are non-fatal. The shooting incident occurred in the Hacienda parking lot on the east side of the facility. Already, we have obtained exterior camera video footage of this incident, which will be provided to Phoenix Police investigators immediately.
We are releasing this statement to prevent misinformation, and to reassure the families of our residents that their loved ones were not in danger. Our security worked as intended and it continues to be improved on a daily basis.
Our prayers go out to everyone impacted by this incident, while our gratitude goes out to everyone who works to keep Hacienda safe around the clock.
Officer Involved Shooting investigation involving an outside (non @phoenixpolice ) law enforcement agency at 1400 East South Mountain Avenue. No injury to officer. One suspect is detained. Pls avoid the area. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/vjk2e4RAj1— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) March 11, 2019
Good. Rid AZ of these low lifes.
Because groups of off duty officers are always on 'patrol' in south Phoenix. Nope, that just doesn't sound right.
Description of the perp?
"no officers were injured." GREAT NEWS
But, according to this article, he was detained (?)
