PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Scottsdale man is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault on a minor after allegedly slapping a 13-year-old boy at Castles N' Coasters over the weekend. An off-duty Phoenix police officers working security at the park say he witnessed it.
Franklin Noble Brown, 44, was arrested at the park Saturday night.
According to court documents, the off-duty officer saw Brown “when he intentionally slapped with victim … on the left side of his face with an open right hand.”
Brown reportedly told officers that the teen had thrown a grape at his girlfriend.
The teen said he had grapes in his bag that he was sharing with his family, but “denied throwing anything.”
Brown’s girlfriend told officers that she “was sitting in the cafe area when something hit her in the head and when she looked at the ground she saw a grape,” according to Brown’s probable cause for arrest statement. She said she did not see who threw the grape.
Brown’s court documents also say the slap bruised the teen.
Brown was booked into jail and then released on his own recognizance.
His next court date is Aug. 12.
(4) comments
Hey, everyone kniws tou dont do the riggt tging with this so called law around that has crime, drugs and ecerything that comes with it from coast to coast. [scared]
You know d-am well that kid hit that lady on the head with a grape. When I was a kid doing stupid disrespectful cr@p like that was a a-ss whoopin offense. My parents would never accept us kids acting like little douchebags. Little douchebags grow up to be big douchebags
Well, someone was acting like a punk. Grapes don't have wings.
"An off-duty Phoenix police officers working security at the park say he witnessed it." Really? Serious question: does anyone in your media organization have the ability to write grammatically correct English? You should be ashamed to publish such gibberish.
