PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A pair of off-duty Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers – a husband and wife – were in the right place at the right time to stop a wrong-way driver on Loop 101 and head off a potentially catastrophic wreck.
DPS spokesman Raul Garcia said the agency received several calls Friday afternoon about a vehicle going south in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Maryland Avenue.
A trooper performed a traffic break south of that area to stop northbound drivers and help avoid a high-speed crash with that oncoming vehicle.
[MAP: 2019 wrong-way driving incidents]
That trooper did not know about the off-duty couple in the area. Neither did anybody else.
Garcia said that the off-duty couple spotted the wrong-way car, exited the freeway and then got on the southbound lanes to drive parallel to the wrong-way vehicle.
As the couple followed the wrong-way car, they noticed it slowing down. The husband then got out of his car, jumped over the median, and put the wrong-way car in park for the woman in the wrong-way car.
Garcia said DPS decided not to cite the woman but will be contacting the Motor Vehicle Division about “a driver’s license reexamination” for her.
A trooper arranged for a neighbor of the woman to pick her up.