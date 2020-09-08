COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An off-duty Cottonwood police commander was killed in a crash Monday after being hit by a suspected impaired driver, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS has identified the commander 49-year-old Jody M. Makuch.
The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. Makuch was driving his motorcycle northbound on State Route 89A near Willard Street when he was hit head-on by an SUV. That SUV was driven by 41-year-old Jason Howard Engel. DPS says Engel had been driving southbound when he veered across the center line and into the northbound lanes, hitting Makuch's motorcycle.
Makuch was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, DPS says.
Makuch was off-duty at the time of the crash.
DPS is investigating the crash per the request of the Cottonwood Police Department. DPS does suspect that impairment is involved.
Engel was booked into Yavapai County Jail on a charge of manslaughter. He could be facing other charges including criminal damage and endangerment.