SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One of the three suspects in a burglary at San Tan Heights Elementary School over the summer has been arrested. Nearly two dozen laptops were taken on July 24, 2019, as was a school van – twice. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the trio and asked the public for help finding them.
The van was later found in Phoenix and returned to the school. It was stolen again the next night, investigators said, and later recovered.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, three months after the burglary, detectives spoke with Nathan Ortiz, 18. While they did not explain how Ortiz was identified as a suspect, investigators said he admitted he was involved in the burglary, and “admitted to taking the vehicle both times.”
Ortiz was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Facility in Florence on suspicion of vehicle theft, burglary, and theft of more than $4,000.
Detectives say Ortiz was visiting family when he committed the burglary. Investigators have not identified his accomplices, but they are still looking for them.
[VIDEO: School surveillance camera shows 3 suspects in hallways]