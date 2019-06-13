SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale's OdySea in the Desert complex is under lockdown while police continue to search for a pursuit suspect.
This began around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when an officer with the Salt River Police Department saw a driver speeding along the Loop 101 near McDowell Road.
The officer tried to stop the car, but police say the driver refused to stop, and kept driving at a high rate of speed.
A short time later, the suspect actually crashed into another vehicle near the 101 and Via de Ventura, leaving multiple people injured. The victims were transported to local hospitals.
The suspect then took off running from the crash site.
"The subject in question... ran toward the Butterfly Wonderland and the OdySea," said Joseph Orozco with the Salt River Police Department.
Dozens of officers from multiple agencies began scouring the scene, looking for the fugitive.
"We have multiple agencies that are assisting, so we have air units in the air, K-9s on the ground. They're just checking everywhere to make sure we find this person," said Orozco.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
OdySea in the Desert, located at 9500 E. Via de Ventura, is an entertainment destination featuring four major attractions including OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, and Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs.
