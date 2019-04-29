PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been a year since the Red for Ed movement, and while many teachers saw a raise, some are still struggling when it comes to buying supplies for their classrooms. But a secret shopper across the country came though for a handful of Valley educators.
"I will be able to use these every year," said second grade teacher Elisabeth Milich, speaking of books she received in the mail. But her cabinets weren't always this stocked. Just last year she posted her salary on social media. Since then, she has seen a pay bump, but said it still doesn't cover everything.
"I think it was a good morale boost, unfortunately heath insurance premiums went up," Milich said. Of the hundreds of messages Milich fielded after going viral, one stood out.
"He's very, very matter of fact, please give me a list of the supplies you need, be as specific as possible," Milich said. "I am just reading this, like, this cannot be for real, there's no way."
A few days later, boxes full of books, paints, and pencils actually arrived.
"I mean, it's like Christmas, you don't even know the excitement of paint and paint brushes," Milich said.
"This is so little money for so much help," said Ben Adam, the benefactor behind the boxes. He's a New York City man whose business is real estate. He's since adopted five other Arizona classrooms. And he set up a website called Classroom Giving where he posts wish lists.
He wants other business owners to follow his lead by investing in the future workforce.
"If you only want to send them one item that costs $12.99, you can," Adam said.
"We've made thank you notes, we call him our New York friend," said Milich. And she said there are many more educators like her hoping to enter Summer with stocked shelves.
"The levels and layers of what an amazing blessing it is, it's just unreal," Milich said.
