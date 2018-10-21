WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tornadoes don't happen often but a twister was spotted in northeastern Arizona on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said there was a tornado warning issued around 2:10 p.m. along I-40 just east of Two Guns and lasted until 2:30 p.m.
"A tornado has been observed," the agency said in a tweet.
Several people were able to take pictures of the twister on their phones.
The "tornadic thunderstorm" then crossed State Route 99.
No word of any injuries.
On average, Arizona sees about three or four tornadoes per year.
