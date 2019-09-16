PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A national organization that sends teams of registered nurses to help with disaster relief just released a report describing “inhumane treatment” and “appalling conditions in ICE and Border Patrol detention centers ….”
According to the Registered Nurse Response Network (RNRN), “asylum seekers [at our southern border] were not given sufficient amounts of food or drinking water during detention or provided basic hygiene.”
RNRN, which is sponsored by National Nurses United and California Nurses Foundation, sent 20 teams of volunteers – registered nurses from all over the country – "to provide basic medical care at border shelters to asylum seekers from January to July 2019.”
They recently released a 20-page report which details what the volunteers found.
“Some conditions meet the standards for torture,” according to a news release from RNRN and NNU.
The report documents stories in which “clearly marked prescription medications” were confiscated and thrown away. Nurses observed a plethora of dehydration and digestive issues, as well as unsanitary conditions contributing to the spread of infectious diseases.
In addition to outlining problems, the report suggests numerous actions to improves the situation at the border.
“The federal government’s treatment of asylum seekers, including families with children, is inhumane and impacts the health and well-being of thousands crossing our border,” the report concludes. “Conditions in ICE and Border Patrol detention are creating a humanitarian crisis that must be immediately addressed before more lives are lost. With humane treatment and access to medical care as listed in the above recommendations, these tragedies could be averted instead of creating an undue public health crisis.”