GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Glendale Police Department is investigating after a fight involving teenagers broke out at a roller skating rink overnight.
The incident took place at Great Skate near 43rd and Peoria avenues. The event was hosting a spring break event for the teenagers to attend.
Glendale Police Dept. spokesman, Sgt. John Roth said about 27 Glendale officers, along with multiple Phoenix Police, arrived at the skate park after a shooting was reported around 9:43 P.M. The shooting turned out to be a false report, said Roth.
Arriving officers did find a situation out of control with hundreds of kids causing a disturbance that was reported by the two off duty Glendale officers working the event. Roth said many of the attendees left the building during the melee was unfolding. Several nearby businesses reported disruptions from the passing crowd, said Roth.
Multiple police vehicles were intentionally damaged by people as the crowd passed through the parking lot of the skate park.
Several parents told Arizona's Family that they got frantic calls from their children telling them to come pick them up. Some of them provided video of the scene.
In the video, you can hear teenagers screaming and running when the fight broke out.
M’alika Davis-Flowers, a concerned parent said her son has been to a late night event here before.
She added that she was afraid for him when he told her teenagers were pepper sprayed and tased during the commotion.
“I was hoping this was a safe place for him for his spring break," she said.
"But to be woken up in the middle of the night to see that some fight or something had happened. I’m just glad everybody is safe and for those who got hurt I’m very sorry to hear that."
According to Glendale police, one person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, no arrests have been made, said Roth.
Omarion Goodwin said police asked him to leave Great Skate because he didn't have his wrist band anymore.
"I was walking to get my bag, and I was walking to the door, and I guess I was like my sister was with me," said Goodwin. "The cops kept grabbing me, and she was trying to pull the cops off me. The cops threw me to the ground, and I got up, then they put the taser on me."
Goodwin's mom, Betty Jamerson, said police called her.
"He was crying," said Jamerson. "He was shaken up. He was really scared."
Goodwin said police put him in handcuffs until an ambulance took him to the hospital.
"The taser had deployed twice, so they didn’t know if it was going to affect his heart or anything like that," said Jamerson.
Goodwin said police also sprayed him with mace, and he claims he never touched officers.
"I didn’t want to go to jail," said Goodwin. "I’m not that type of kid."
"I’m pretty sure all the kids were not cooperating with the police because they were trying to get away," said Jamerson. "Kids, they only know how to protect their selves. They’re not use to all this when they’re real kids."
Great Skate released the following statement on Monday: We extend our deepest apologies for the behavior of the teenagers that attended that acted disrespectfully and in some cases violently towards our other valued guests and staff. We extend an extra special apology and thank you to the Glendale Police Officers who had to assist us that evening. We are endlessly thankful for their presence. We are working closely with authorities to arrest those involved and plan on cooperating in whatever way we can. Any teen that took part in the incident Saturday night has been banned from Great Skate permanently and we will continue to enforce this policy in the future.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(6) comments
So the video shows a white kid backing away from a black kid that is advancing towards him in a threatening manner and then the cop restrains the black kid but no mention of a "black on white crime" being committed I guess it just doesn't fit the liberal media's agenda?
I was nearby and observed dozens of kids running rampant outside, not following any orders from the police.The teens were told to disperse but were antagonist to the officers. There was just as much a story outside as there was inside. I found it interesting that half of the kids in the video had no skates on. Why were they there? It looked like trouble was just waiting to happen. I doubt Great Skate will continue the overnights after this happening.
I see a white teen backing up as he is being attacked by African-American teens. That seems to be the hidden story here. Now, it seems to being spun so that the aggressive teens, who had to be pepper sprayed are the victims. The video doesn't lie. Of course, by pointing this fact out, I will be immediately labeled a racist. If one kid was hospitalized for injuries, chances are he was Caucasian.
Yep, I saw that too.
I saw at least 100 kids running rampant outside and not one was a Caucasian. Perhaps there were some inside.
Back in my day it was rollero..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.