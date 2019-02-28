PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is one of the deadliest places in the country when it comes to cars hitting people.
A report shows 125 people were hit and killed by cars last year, which is up 12 percent from 2017.
Those numbers have Barbara Hoffman concerned for pedestrians.
She lost her son, Michael, 14 years ago.
"He got killed as the light went green, he crossed the street, and someone ran the red light and hit him," said Hoffman.
Hoffman said it's so important to be careful, whether you're driving or crossing the street.
"Until it happens to them, they don’t really get it," said Hoffman.
Sadly, it looks like roads haven't gotten safer since Michael's death.
Arizona ranks number two in the country for pedestrians killed per 100,000 people in 2018.
This year is off to a dangerous start too.
"So far I think we only had 17 or 18 fatalities," said Alberto Gutier, Director of The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Officers in other states with lower stats are writing more jaywalking citations, but that's not an option in all cities.
"In The City of Phoenix, there’s no ordinance that says you can cite them. So you can talk to them, give them a little education, that type of thing, they cannot be cited," said Gutier.
Gutier has researched a plan in New York City, where it's added more sidewalks and markings in places pedestrians cross. The chart shows in some places, fatalities were reduced since the changes.
Gutier said he's sharing the plan and results with city and county officials, hoping Arizona can implement similar improvements.
"The lighting on the streets with more markings, more safe zones, more of that is really important, but at the same time it’s very expensive," said Gutier.
Parents like Hoffman said the cost is worth saving a life.
"Your life is really fragile," said Hoffman. "You’re not protected by a car, so there’s a good change you won’t make it if somebody hits you."
(2) comments
Just because you have "the right of way" does not mean that 3000 lb car will stop so ALWAYS assume the car will not stop and cross defensively !!
Most reports will show that most of these accidents were caused by J walkers not crossing the street properly.
