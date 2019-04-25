FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Federal safety officials have just released a preliminary report about the deadly helicopter crash in Fountain Hills earlier this month.
The crash left two men dead. Experimental test pilot Rucie Moore and VHA engineering manager Stephen Estes were the only two on board when the helicopter went down on April 16 near Fort McDowell and Yavapai roads.
On Thursday, April 25, The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings about the crash.
The report states that the Bell 206B experimental helicopter took off on a test flight from Falcon Field in Mesa at 6:32 a.m.
Then, about half an hour later, at 7:06 a.m., the helicopter went down, and "impacted an alfalfa field" about a mile south of Fort McDowell.
"The helicopter was destroyed," according to the report.
The purpose of the flight had been to evaluate developmental rotor blades that had been installed on the helicopter.
The helicopter was on the second leg of a test flight, and it was scheduled to be the last test flight of the rotor blades.
A witness who was walking to a nearby bus stop described hearing a "loud bang," and then said she saw the helicopter falling from the sky. She used her phone to record "the helicopter and several other large objects descending to the ground" before she lost sight of it.
Initial examination of the main wreckage indicated that the helicopter had gone down on its right side.
Parts of the tail and main rotor hub separated from the body of the chopper upon impact, and were found in the debris field. The debris field was about one mile long and 1,000 feet wide.
Clear skies were reported at the time of the crash.
The helicopter was manufactured in 1981 and was equipped with a Rolls-Royce 250-C20B engine.
An exact cause of the crash was not revealed.
