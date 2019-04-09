PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- When Argosy University in Phoenix abruptly closed this year, it left many students in the dark.
It also left a 4-story building filled with classroom and office furniture and equipment.
Now, all those items left behind will be going up for auction.
Cunningham & Associates, Inc. will conduct the auction at 2233 West Dunlap Avenue, the former site of the Argosy University and its affiliate, the DC Art Institute of Phoenix.
The owner is looking to completely update the interior of the building, so the auction will include all existing building fixtures in addition to items left by the schools.
There was a culinary program at this location, so bidders will also find a significant amount of state-of-the-art kitchen equipment and appliances.
Items to be auctioned include:
• Kitchen stoves and hoods, walk-in refrigeration units, and cooking and baking equipment.
• Commercial sewing machines.
• A fully-equipped audio/visual studio.
• A large quantity of office and classroom furniture.
• Computers and electronics.
• Building equipment such as doors/frames/hardware, lights, and plumbing fixtures.
The online auction is scheduled to run for five days, from April 19 through 24, 2019.,
Items up for auction can be found at www.CunninghamAuctions.com.
On-site inspection of auction items at the former campus will be held on Tuesday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Problems at Argosy first came to light last year, when students said the university wasn't giving them the student loan money they applied for.
