SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- With about 140,000 Arizonans directly affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s, there’s a push to give more help for the diseases.
The city of Surprise ushered in a new era during a city council meeting last week when Mayor Skip Hall proclaimed the city a dementia-friendly city Just the second in the state after Tempe in 2015.
In October, the city of Surprise will be offering memory cafes to help both those who suffer from memory loss and their caregivers. The cafes bring people together in one location to meet others who know what they’re going through.
“The folks that are impacted with dementia can go and have a group exercise and group activity and then the caregivers get to go into another room and find out about additional resources, peer support,” said Seth Dyson, Surprise’s Director of Human Service and Community Vitality.
Banner Sun Health Research Institute is one of the partners that has been working to help people better understand dementia. They also helped get the memory cafes going in Tempe.
“These diseases really tend to isolate folks from their community,” Family and Community Services Director Lori Nisson said. “The memory café offers an opportunity for people to come to just a normal public place and feel really connected to their community.”
Nisson says Arizona’s on track to be the state with the fastest growth in the number of Alzheimer’s patients, so the cafes bring excitement to caretakers at Avista Senior Living in Sun City West.
“There are certain times when care giving becomes difficult and can lead to caregiver burnout and with this they’re able to talk to each other, get ideas, get support,” Assistant Executive Director Jason Bissen said.
He says out-of-the-box ideas like this that will cause revolutionary changes for memory loss.
The first memory café in Surprise will be on October 8 at the Salvation Army located at 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts.