NORTHERN MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Who says it can't snow in the Valley of the Sun.
While hail appeared earlier in the day on Thursday, Arizona's Family received multiple pictures from people saying in snowed where they live.
Tom in North Scottsdale Troon said he saw it snow for at least of couple of hours.
Susan Carolzi shot video of snow falling on her lawn chairs in Fountain Hills.
Gary Gorden also recorded video of snow in Fountain Hills as in accumulated on his back deck.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for northern Maricopa County including parts of the Valley from 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. on Friday. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible.
