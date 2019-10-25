Northern AZ man arrested for having child pornography, CCSO says

PARKS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After months of investigation, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested for having child pornography.
The investigation began when detectives received a tip that 29-year-old Bryce Huddleston had child pornography at his home in the Pittman Valley area near Parks, Arizona.
CCSO says after collecting enough information during the investigation, with help from the FBI and Northern Arizona Street Crimes Task Force, detectives went to Huddleston's home to serve him a warrant.
During the warrant search, CCSO says detectives found various items that they took as evidence in the case.
Huddleston was arrested and taken to Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff to be booked for two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
He may face additional charges if more is revealed during the ongoing investigation.