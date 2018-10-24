FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - Hester was sentenced Tuesday, more than two months after being found guilty of murder and child abuse in the death of Jason Hester.
Lillian Hester's sentence, and the change of plea and sentence for Kimmy Wilson, brought an end to the court appearances for the four defendants culpable in the boy's 2015 death.
[RELATED: Aunt, grandma, 2 others indicted in death 6-year-old boy]
Wilson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor neglect resulting in a suspended sentence with one year of unsupervised probation.
Lillian Hester, the primary caregiver for Jason, Wilson, Jason Conlee and Lenda Hester were indicted by a grand jury in June 2016 following an investigation into the boy's death at an Ash Fork home.
Defense attorney Gregory Parzyck says Lillian Hester will file an appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.