FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A football player at Northern Arizona University has died.
Malik Noshi was found dead at his Flagstaff home on Sunday morning.
Noshi was a senior offensive lineman for the NAU Lumberjacks.
He is from Las Vegas, Nevada and graduated from Arbor View High School.
His cause of death has not been released.
Mike Marlow, NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, released the following statement:
"Our NAU Athletics family received tragic news yesterday. NAU football senior offensive lineman Malik Noshi was found deceased at his residence in Flagstaff yesterday morning.
The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik's family, friends, teammates and coaches during this time of great sadness. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.
We are thankful for the resources available from NAU Counseling Services and the support of the entire NAU community during this difficult time."
University spokesman Randy Press said no other comments would be made out of respect for Noshi’s family.
He says Flagstaff police are investigating the cause of death.
Noshi, who is from Las Vegas, began as a redshirt for the Lumberjacks in 2015. He started two games in 2016 and went on to be a starter in all 12 games in the 2017 season.
Last year, he started nine games and earned an honorable mention from the Big Sky Conference.
He is survived by his parents and a younger sister and brother.
