FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV / CBS 5) - The City of Flagstaff’s Public Works yard was a flurry of activity Wednesday as they prepared for a whole lot of snow flurries.
“It’s a pretty significant storm for our area,” said Public Works Director Andy Bertelsen.
But Bertelsen was confident his team could handle whatever mother nature throws their way.
“We got this,” Bertelsen said. “Two feet of snow? We got it.”
City workers sharpened blades on snow plows and fitted chains to tires. The City of Flagstaff would also be spreading what they call “cinder” – small rocks to increase traction on icy roads.
“In 2010, we had six feet of snow in two days,” Bertelsen said. “That one tested our limits. We know what that looks like we know what that feels like. We got this one."
But this storm will be no slouch. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northern Arizona from 11 PM Wednesday through 5 PM Friday.
As ADOT prepared to service its own roads, the agency announced that it would be closing many of its Northern Arizona MVD offices Thursday.
In a statement, the agency said:
“MVD will review weather conditions as needed to see if closures will be required for Friday as well. If any of the affected MVD offices re-open for business on Friday, road tests will not be offered in the region.”
Meanwhile, drivers are being warned to keep off the roads during the worst of the storm.
“Get a gallon of milk today, get a loaf of bread today,” Bertelsen said. “Get stocked up.”
