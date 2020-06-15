ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A man in northern Arizona has been arrested for allegedly confronting census workers with a shotgun. It happened in a community north of Ash Fork.
According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the census workers were checking an address for a property located in the Kaibab Estates West area when they heard a loud gunshot.
The workers then got back into their car to leave the area, but the road was blocked by another vehicle. That's when sheriff's officials say a man carrying a shotgun approached them. The workers say they identified themselves, and then left the area.
The man was later identified as 55-year-old Kory Beihn, a resident of Kaibab Estates West. Deputies say that after conducting an investigation, Beihn was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility. He could face charges involving threatening and intimidating.