FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - People in northern Arizona enjoyed the snow on Sunday, and more is coming down on Monday.
About 4 to 5 inches of snow was already on the ground in Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon, and many were outside enjoying it.
[PHOTOS: Winter storm blankets northern Arizona in snow]
About two dozen kids were sledding on a small hill near the Northern Arizona University campus.
Some from the Valley came up to Flagstaff to see the snow.
"You know, back East, people want to go to the beach. We're in the sun all the time. We want to go play in the snow," a woman said. "Just the opposite."
Flagstaff is expected to get over 15 inches of snow from the storm and they are well on their way after already picked up 14 inches as of Monday morning.
Payson will get up to 12 inches and Show Low and Prescott up to 10 inches.
Snowbowl said it received 17 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.
[RELATED: Winter storm brings snow and rain]
Snow levels will be around 3,500 to 4,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning and advisory will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
505am: Steady snow is slowly moving east. On I-17, snow is reported as far south as Cordes Lakes. Snow has moved into the Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside areas. If you must travel, do so with caution. #azwx pic.twitter.com/F9C8c84Mn1— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 18, 2019
