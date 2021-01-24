FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - What officials are calling a "dangerous winter storm" is due to hit our state overnight, just hours after another storm brought rain, snow, and even hail to parts of Arizona.
Right now, the snow is already causing heavy delays on the roads in northern Arizona.
Arizona is known for having two seasons -- summer and a drop of winter. So, when it snows in Northern Arizona, it's a big deal!
During this weekend, parts of Flagstaff, Sedona, Williams, and other areas in Northern Arizona will see snow on top of snow due to back-to-back winter storms.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says I-17 southbound is seeing more snow near Flagstaff, and the traffic is backed up on that road near the city. Right now the I-17 SB delays start at MP 340 in Flagstaff and continue almost to Stoneman Lake.
With more snow in the forecast, ADOT is advising drivers to either postpone travel or be prepared for long travel times. The National Weather Service (NWS) Flagstaff tweeted: "Already seeing traffic delays and the big storm hasn't even hit yet. Please avoid travel and wait out the storm."
According to NWS Flagstaff, the current "winter weather advisories" will change to "winter storm warnings" early Monday morning for areas above 4,000 feet along and south of the Mogollon Rim.
Due to road conditions, all Blue Ridge schools will be closed Monday, January 25. There will be no online or in-person instruction.
Rain and snow showers will continue through late Sunday night, some of which will are expected to be heavy at times. Rain will increase on Monday with heavy snowfall and gusty winds. NWS says travel will be "difficult to near impossible" Monday into Tuesday.
Snow levels by Monday night will drop to as low as 2,500 feet. Snowfall totals from Monday through Tuesday will range from 14 to 20" for Flagstaff, 15 to 25" for Payson, 6 to 16" for Sedona, 7 to 16" for Show Low, 18 to 28" for Forest Lakes, 10 to 20" for Pinetop and 2 to 4" for Globe.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect above 4,500 feet until 5 a.m. Monday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect above 4,000 feet from 5 a.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms will pick up again in the Valley late Monday morning through Monday evening. Small hail and damaging winds, along with brief heavy downpours, will be possible with thunderstorm development. The Valley looks to pick up an addition 0.25" to 0.50" of rain Monday.
Showers will still be possible through Tuesday morning. And, there's the potential that snow will fall in the foothills of Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree, although little to no accumulation is expected. A few flurries also can't be ruled out in some Metro Phoenix areas.
After this second storm moves out, fog will form in the Valley. That may happen as early as Tuesday morning and again Wednesday. Temperatures around the Valley will start off in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, then only rise to the low 50s.
